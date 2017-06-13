Citibike fatality is New York’s first, second nationwide for ride-share

An investment banker riding a Citibike was killed Monday after he toppled over while riding beside a bus and was crushed to death under its wheels.

The death of Dan Hanegby, 36, of Brooklyn, is the first case of a Citibike rider dying in New York City after an estimated 43 million rides.

It’s the second death nationwide linked to a bike share program, which have popped up in recent years in cities across the country and which have been widely credited as mostly safe.

As of 2014, bike share programs nationwide had logged more than 23 million rides without a single fatality.

That changed in 2016 when a 25-year-old biker in Chicago was killed after being hit by a flatbed truck in the city’s Avondale neighborhood.

Philadelphia’s bike share program hasn’t seen any fatalities, but the program did raise eyebrows after two bike-share riders were caught on camera pedaling next to speeding cars as they rode on a city expressway.

Hangeby was a Brooklyn Heights resident and father of two who worked as an investment banker for Credit Suisse, the New York Times reported.