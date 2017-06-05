City had ‘record-breaking reduction’ in crimes, shootings in May: Mayor

Crime in New York City continues to reach record-breaking lows, according to a new report from the NYPD.

Released Monday, the report indicated that there were 661 fewer index crimes last month compared to May 2016, a year-over-year drop of 5.6 percent. It was the safest May on record since the department began using CompStat in 1994.

There were a total of 7,988 index crimes reported last month as compared to 8,649 the previous year. The crimes included 24 murders, eight less than May 2016, and 121 reported rapes compared to the 145 reported last year.

Year-over-year, there were 119 fewer robberies and 133 fewer burglaries reported last month, and felonious assaults dropped by 52 reported incidents. Grand larcenies also decreased by 212 incidents, while grand larceny autos saw a 20.3 percent drop.

Shootings dropped to 67 reported incidents compared to 86 in May 2016.

“The continued reductions in violence, shootings and homicides is nothing short of extraordinary,” NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said in a statement. “These continued declines, even after last year’s record lows, is something I have never seen in my 35-year career in law enforcement.”

O’Neill also said with security summits taking place in neighborhood policing commands across the city, “we will be identifying crime, problems and new concerns from the public, finding ways to make our neighborhoods even safer, together.”

May Bill de Blasio called the year-over-year “record-breaking” drop in shootings and “significant” decrease in homicides “nothing short of astounding” and said that O’Neil and the NYPd “truly set the gold standard in crime fighting for departments around the country.”



"NYPD cops bravely go out & make a significant difference in the lives of NYers by fighting crime & keeping people safe," @NYPDONeill pic.twitter.com/vC8rc2JuWh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 5, 2017

NYPD cops working with the communities they serve = a safe NYC Overall Crime ⬇️ 7.6%

Murder ⬇️ 25%

Robbery ⬇️ 9.4%

Grand Larceny ⬇️ 5.7% — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 5, 2017