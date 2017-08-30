Columbus statue split in half in Yonkers park

The bronze-painted bust was found wrecked on Monday in Columbus Memorial Park, leading to an investigation on Tuesday.

Yonkers police are looking for clues after a Christopher Columbus statue was split in half and knocked off its pedestal to the ground.

"At this point, it's possibly kids engaging in criminal mischief. But we're going to conduct a thorough investigation and see what we find. But it appears just criminal mischief at this time,” Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner told Westchester’s News12.

However, this isn’t the first time the statue has fallen victim to vandals; it’s happened twice before. The recently toppled version was made of plaster, a decision made after a thief made off with the bronze original 12 years ago.

Columbus statues across the city have received attention this month amid ongoing calls for the removal of symbols of the country’s colonial and slaveholding past.

In the wake of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor de Blasio announced a 90-day review of such monuments, but is not seeking to remove the statue of Columbus in Manhattan's Columbus Circle.

"There are no plans to remove the Columbus statue," City Hall's Natalie Grybauskas said. "The statue, along with many other pieces, will likely be considered by the committee, who will offer recommendations on specific items as they create guidelines and criteria for amendment or removal of controversial structures."