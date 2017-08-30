Daycare worker charged after losing 4-year-old boy in Queens park

The babysitter was arrested after waiting five hours to tell police he had lost the child during a hide-and-seek game.

A daycare worker is under arrest after losing a child during a game of hide-and-seek.

The two were playing on Tuesday when 4-year-old Emi went missing for several hours before being found in Juniper Valley Park in Queens.

Now, the babysitter, 32-year-old Oscar Jaramillo, is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child and abandoning a child after waiting five hours before reporting Emi missing, according to authorities.

Park workers spotted the child by himself just before 1 p.m., then doctors checked him out, determining he was fine before sending him to the local police precinct.

However, Jaramillo, who works at PeekaBoo Daycare, didn’t report anything until 5:30 p.m.

The boy’s parents didn’t say much to reporters, but were overjoyed to have found him.

“He went missing, he got lost, and police found him,” Emi’s father said to CBS2. “He wandered off from a group at childcare in the park.”