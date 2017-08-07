De Blasio will announce tax proposal to fix the subways

The mayor is expected to reveal a new tax plan affecting the city's wealthiest residents to raise money for transit fixes.

As talks of multibillion-dollar transit fixes continue, you might wonder who’s paying. Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks it should be the one percent.

Today, he is expected to propose a tax on New York’s wealthiest residents to provide funds for subway repairs and cheaper MetroCards for commuters who are in financial need.

“Instead of searching for a quick-fix that doesn’t exist, or simply forking over more and more of our tax dollars every year, we have come up with a fair way to finance immediate and long-term transit improvement,” de Blasio said yesterday in a statement.

The announcement comes at a critical moment amidst the barrage of attacks between the mayor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo over who’s responsible for remedying the faulty subway system. Only last month, de Blasio swore in a publicity stunt that he wouldn’t be handing over any more cash to the MTA, but in light of agency Chairman Joe Lhota’s proposed fix costing $836 million, it looks like the bucks won’t stop here.

However, Lhota is still in search of short-term funding and says the MTA needs more money now. “There’s no question we need a long-term funding stream, but emergency train repairs can’t wait on what the state legislature may or may not do next year,” he said.