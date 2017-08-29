Hazmat-wearing DEA agents, police raid luxury Long Island City high-rise

"It was like a 'Breaking Bad' scene," one area resident told Metro of what is believed to have been a raid on a synthetic drug lab at 4545 Center Blvd.

Federal and state law enforcement agents wearing hazmat suits executed a drug raid at a luxury Long Island City high-rise Tuesday morning.

It is not know at this time what was seized during the raid, but CBS2 reported that two people have been arrested in connection to the investigation of a synthetic drug lab at 4545 Center Blvd.

The search was conducted by agents from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration Newark division and State Police.

Authorities wearing hazmat suits were seen entering and exiting the 41-story building that houses 820 units. Rents, according to StreetEasy, range from $2,450 for a studio to $5,995 for a two-bedroom.

The DEA Newark division and State Police have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Jeremy Rosenberg, who lives in the building across from 4545 Center Blvd., told Metro that he noticed officials dressed in silver foil suits setting up tables and blocking off the area with police tape around 7 a.m.

Soon after, “people with DEA police shirts began running in and taking out boxes that said ‘DEA Evidence,” Rosenberg added. “It was jarring watching agents running in and out of the building, like a ‘Breaking Bad’ scene.”

But Rosenberg wasn’t surprised that such a raid occurred at the posh address.

“I think it’s symbolic that drug use happens anywhere — no community is immune to drug use,” he said.

