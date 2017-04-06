Does Donald Trump Jr. have eyes on New York governor’s office?

Hitting the campaign trail with his dad might have Donald Trump Jr. eyeing the New York governor’s office.

On Tuesday, Trump told members of the F6 Labs gun club in Hicksville, New York, that he “is interested in running for office, such as governor of New York,” an anonymous guest told Page Six

In July, Trump expressed interest in running against current New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is up for reelection this year. But the source said “the position of mayor of New York would be less interesting to him.”

According to an October poll by The Wall Street Journal/NBC4 New York and Marist, 80 percent of the nearly 1,100 participants opposed a possible mayoral run by President Donald Trump's eldest son.

Trump, who heads the Trump Organization with his younger brother, Eric, now that their father has taken office , said that “going back to doing deals is boring” after being on the campaign trail for 18 months, adding, “The politics bug bit me.”

It is unknown when Trump would run for governor of New York. The source said that while he's interested in following his father into politics, he “has no intentions of running for political office at this time” and is “totally focused” on running the family business with his brother.