Fire officials respond to a report of an explosion at 24 Maiden Lane. Credit: Billy Becerra

A 911 caller reported a possible explosion at 24 Maiden Lane in Lower Manhattan just after 5 p.m. Fire officials responded to the scene at 5:10 p.m.

According to NYPD, the incident appears to have been caused by an electrical fire at the establishment. Witnesses told police they saw "sparking and popping" at the scene.

Story developing.