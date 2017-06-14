Forget toast: This Bronx man used an avocado as a weapon

Just when you thought avocados were only used as a highly Instagrammable toast topper, two Bronx men found a brand-new use for the creamy green fruit by weaponizing it.

The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance footage of two men throwing several avocados and bananas at employees of the Stadium Gourmet Deli at 109 E. 161st Street in the Bronx on May 29.

The incident was a dispute over a food order, police said. Deli owner Hany Girgis told CBS New York that the customer became agitated when the cashier tried to translate the customer’s order for a deli clerk, who does not speak English.

Surveillance video shows one suspect grabbing several avocados, winding up like an MLB pitcher and violently throwing the fruits at employees behind the counter. The workers tried to protect themselves from the barrage, but the video shows one employee taking a hard-thrown shot to the face.

Another man joins in, throwing avocados further into the store and tossing things from shelves on to the floor while the first suspect attempts to climb over the counter before settling on throwing several bananas at employees.

A 21-year-old deli clerk, Amir Alzabibi, who had been on the job for about two weeks, suffered a broken jaw and a facial fracture, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told CBS. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering, but has not returned to the deli.

Police said Wednesday that a person of interest has been identified in connection to the avocado-filled assault, but his name has not been released as of press time.

Coincidentally, the assault news came on the heels of a Reddit post about a woman who claimed to have found a bullet in an avocado went viral.

Makes one think all those avocado toast pics on Instagram aren't so annoying after all, huh?