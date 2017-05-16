 
GRAPHIC: Video captures how NYPD hit biker in Williamsburg

Police responding to a 911 call hit the biker.
By
Sam Newhouse
 Published : May 16, 2017 | Updated : May 16, 2017
Video shows how a biker got into the path of a speeding police car early Monday. (Provided)

Stomach-churning video capturing the moment a bicyclist was hit by a police car in Williamsburg seems to support the NYPD’s account of the incident.

A police car with sirens on driving at a high speed struck the cyclist just before 6 a.m. on Monday on Morgan Avenue near Stagg Street.

Police said the cyclist was driving “against traffic” and in the wrong lane at the time of the collision.

How the accident occurred became clearer after unsourced surveillance footage was posted online, showing the cyclist slowly riding onto Morgan Avenue from Stagg Street – and straight into the path of the oncoming police car. The police vehicle stopped just after striking the biker, who went flying.

The biker was reportedly hospitalized in stable condition after the accident.

Video below. Caution: the video may be disturbing to some viewers.

