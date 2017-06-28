Home
 
East Village fire rages on; Downgraded to 3 alarm

No injuries have been reported so far, an FDNY spokesman said.
By
Kimberly M. Aquilina
 Published : June 28, 2017 | Updated : June 28, 2017
East Village fire
The four-alarm fire was called in after an "explosion" was heard on the top floor. Photo: @Lub2Bfunnie/Twitter

A fire in the East Village continues to battle with the FDNY, but has been downgraded from a four-alarm fire to a three-alarm.

A spokesman for the FDNY said the blaze at 60 E. 9th St. in Manhattan is about 20 minutes old and is being handled by 138 firefighters at the scene. There is heavy smoke on the roof of the six-floor building in addition to the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The luxury co-op building has 214 units, according to the Daily Mail, and apartments in the building range from $525,000 studios to two-bedroom units costing $1.25 million. 

 

The Village is burnin...use caution.. @abcnews @ny1 @nbcnews #eastVillage #fire #careful

A post shared by Teena May (@teenamaymusic) on

This is part of a developing report. 

 

Tags:FDNYFireEast Village
