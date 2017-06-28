East Village fire rages on; Downgraded to 3 alarm

A fire in the East Village continues to battle with the FDNY, but has been downgraded from a four-alarm fire to a three-alarm.

A spokesman for the FDNY said the blaze at 60 E. 9th St. in Manhattan is about 20 minutes old and is being handled by 138 firefighters at the scene. There is heavy smoke on the roof of the six-floor building in addition to the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The luxury co-op building has 214 units, according to the Daily Mail, and apartments in the building range from $525,000 studios to two-bedroom units costing $1.25 million.

The Village is burnin...use caution.. @abcnews @ny1 @nbcnews #eastVillage #fire #careful A post shared by Teena May (@teenamaymusic) on Jun 28, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Fire East Village 8th and Broadway pic.twitter.com/BMNSWelGJF — Getitgirl (@Lub2Bfunnie) June 28, 2017

This is part of a developing report.