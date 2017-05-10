Federal officers allegedly terrorized by 'rape table' hazing at Newark Airport

Veteran U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers have been accused of subjecting new recruits to years of sexually aggressive hazing at Newark International Airport, and the Department of Homeland Security is now investigating the allegations.

Three officers have filed a lawsuit against DHS, alleging they were subjected to sexually abusive hazing that included being duct-taped to a “rape table” where they were groped and terrorized as the song “Party Boy Song” from the MTV show “Jackass” played in the background, NBC4 reported. The officers allege the abuse went on for years.

"This is terrorizing. How is it that officers believe they’re free to do whatever they want to do?” officer Diana Cifuentes told NBC4.

Another of the officers backed up Cifuentes claims.

"Hazing wouldn’t do this justice. This is complete assault. They take you in a room and your fellow officers are all watching as officers grab you," officer Vito Degironimo told NBC4.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol did not discuss the details of the allegations, but confirmed that an investigation into the claims by the DHS Office of the Inspector General was ongoing.

“We do not tolerate corruption or abuse within our ranks, and we cooperate fully with all criminal or administrative investigations of alleged misconduct by any of our personnel, whether it occurs on or off duty,” a CPB spokesman said.

The officers said they had been too intimidated to file internal complaints — though one officer eventually did — because the officers involved in the abuse were connected with high-ranking officers.

Cifuentes said she hoped public whistle blowing might put an end to the situation.

"For this to stop we have to go to the public," said Cifuentes. "We have to let people know that this is going on. We have to let other branches of the government know that this is going on."