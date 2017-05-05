Heavy rains brings areas of flooding, flood warnings to New York metro region

In addition to battling heavy rains and high winds, New Yorkers are now facing flooding and flood advisories across the metro region.

Just days after sewage flowed onto the Long Island Railroad concourse, the main entrance of beleaguered Penn Station has also been closed due to rain runoff. The entrance at 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue is closed, the New York Daily News reported. Commuters are asked to use the entrances at Eighth Avenue and 31st and 34th streets.

Twitter user @WisdomGirlFilms tweeted this photo of workers cleaning up water at the transit hub.

Just a few blocks away, the NYPD has asked New Yorkers to avoid West 34th Street at Twelfth Avenue on the West Side Highway, which is “temporarily closed due to heavy flooding.”

PLEASE AVOID W.23rd Street - W.34th Street on 12th Avenue. Temporary closure due to heavy flooding! — NYPD 10th Precinct (@NYPD10Pct) May 5, 2017

A later tweet from Notify NYC said that both directions of the West Side Highway is closed between West 24th and 34th Streets and motorists should take alternate routes.

Due to flooding,all lanes of West Side Highway are closed in both directions between W 24 St & West 34 Street (MN).Consider alternate routes — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 5, 2017

After many areas saw a fast accumulation of 1 to 3 inches of rain, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in New York for Jamaica, Flatbush, Flushing, Coney Island, Garden City, Long Beach Yonkers, White Plains and several areas on Long Island.

The warning also covers several areas of New Jersey, including Newark, Hoboken, Jersey City, Paterson, Bayonne and more.

“While the rains is diminishing, it will take several hours for water levels to recede,” the NWS said on its website at 2:13 p.m.

Should drivers come across a flooded roadway, they are urged to turn around as “most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

“If you can stay inside, stay inside. If not, please exercise caution,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted after the flood warnings were issued.

A flood warning is in effect. If you can stay inside, stay inside. If not, please exercise caution. Stay dry and stay safe, NYC! https://t.co/5XOh9VUSEg — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 5, 2017

Here is a photo shared by Imgur user galaxygalaxy of flooding seen in DUMBO:

