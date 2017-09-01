Homeless ‘vampire’ arrested after drinking pigeon’s blood in Bryant Park

The man first bit the pigeon’s head off while standing in the popular park’s fountain, bystanders said.

Bystanders said the man, who claimed to be a vampire, bit the pigeon's head off, then drank its blood while standing in the Bryant Park fountain. (Pixabay)

A homeless man claiming to be a vampire was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a pigeon and drinking its blood in Bryant Park, the New York Daily News reported.

Daniel Ventre, 32, may face animal cruelty charges after bystanders allegedly saw him standing in the park’s fountain, ripping a pigeon’s head off and drinking its blood. He told them that he needed the bird's blood because he was a vampire.

Ventre, who left the park after the bystanders called 911, was arrested in a nearby subway station after he tried to jump a turnstile.

He was charged with criminal trespass for the turnstile jumping and is to undergo a psychiatric review at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital.

“We arrested him for criminal trespass, but when we got him back to the house, we realized that he had blood all over him,” a police source told the Daily News. “He then confesses that he killed a pigeon.”

A Twitter user recounted the reactions to the gruesome scene and posted photos of the decapitated pigeon. In a later tweet, the user wrote that “two attendants are talking and there were MORE dead pigeons.”

me: i'm gonna chill outside NYPL at the chairs



NYC: pic.twitter.com/wowARUuGjk — 🌙L▲N▲ DEL REGG▲ET✪N (@tigrisparty) August 30, 2017

anyway here are some living pigeons pic.twitter.com/50svS5SXSH — 🌙L▲N▲ DEL REGG▲ET✪N (@tigrisparty) August 30, 2017

anyway i've been watching this pigeon i like it's feather pattern



not seen: it pecking at the decapitated head of its brethren pic.twitter.com/FvQgEUkuhb — 🌙L▲N▲ DEL REGG▲ET✪N (@tigrisparty) August 30, 2017

now the bryant park attendant cleared up the pigeon, but the head got stuck inside the scoop and fell back out 🙃 — 🌙L▲N▲ DEL REGG▲ET✪N (@tigrisparty) August 30, 2017

he grabbed it tho! he made the most disgusted face lmao — 🌙L▲N▲ DEL REGG▲ET✪N (@tigrisparty) August 30, 2017