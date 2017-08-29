Human rights investigation into neo-Nazi landlord set to begin

The Commission on Human Rights investigation will help to determine whether illegal harassment occurred in a Queens condo.

A Commission on Human Rights inspection of the Queens building occurred last Thursday. (Photo from NYC Human Rights via Twitter/@NYCCHR)

The New York City Commission on Human Rights will begin investigating a Queens residential building covered in symbols of hate.

The Sunnyside condo, managed by Neal Milano, displayed Nazi and Confederate imagery, prompting backlash from residents who may soon have legally justified cause to go after Milano for his actions.

The investigation will help to determine whether a case could be made for illegal harassment within the building by creation of a threatening environment.

“Discrimination and harassment will not be tolerated in New York City and the NYC Commission on Human Rights is cracking down on anyone who thinks they are above the Law,” said Hollis Pfitsch of the Human Rights Commission, the NY Daily News reported. “Despite hostile rhetoric on the national level, no one in New York City has permission to harass or threaten another person because of who they are, what they believe, or what they look like.”

Local Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer has taken a strong stance against the hateful displays, stating that when a fearful atmosphere is created, tenants are deprived of their rights.

“There are people in the building who believe a hostile environment has been created,” Van Bramer told the Daily News. “If there are people in the building who fear retaliation and in some cases fear violence from him, clearly their rights are being violated.”