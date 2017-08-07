PHOTOS: Lincoln Center hosts multicultural drum and dance performance

Different cultures came together to showcase traditional drum and dance.

On Sunday, drum and dance came to Lincoln Center for an amazing show for the Out of Doors festival.

The “Talking Drums: Stand Up! Speak Out!” event featured free performances from musicians, artists and activists representing Caribbean, Japanese, African and Native American cultures. The event was presented by Lincoln Center in association with the Caribbean Cultural Center (CCADI) in Harlem.

The drum has a rich history and spans many cultures. Aside from being one of the main rhythmic components to many forms of music and dance, the power of the drum has also been used in ancient cultures for religious rituals, bringing people together for common causes, summoning gods and other special ceremonies. Some consider the drum to be the “heartbeat of Mother Earth.”

The Silvercloud Singers, Chief Ayande Clarke of the Fadara Group, Grupo Agoluna, Legacy Women, Los Pleneros de la 21, Soh Daiko and Something Positive showcased amazing drumming and dancing performances through the night before a full audience at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park.

Throughout the night, each group had the opportunity to share their culture through music and dance which the Lincoln Center audience, which rose from their seats to dance.

Dr. Marta Moreno Vega, president and founder of the Caribbean Cultural Center, guided the audience through the night by providing background information about the groups performing and helping people understand the power of the drum in music and dance and how cultures use drumming and music to connect with people.

If you’re interested in checking out other free shows at Lincoln Center, there’s still time left. The Out of Doors festival series will end August 11. You can see the remaining free outdoor shows this season on their site.

Check out the photos from the “Talking Drums: Stand Up! Speak Out!” drum and dance show at Lincoln Center by clicking through the slideshow.