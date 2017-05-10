 
LIRR service suspended... again

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets.

By
Kimberly M. Aquilina
 Published : May 10, 2017 | Updated : May 10, 2017
LIRR Penn Station crowded commuteLIRR Penn Station delays

LIRR westbound service between Penn Station and Jamaica and Woodside is suspended due to a signal problem in one of the East River tunnels. Again.

It's the third day of the work week and the third day of problems at Penn Station. LIRR services have been suspended yet again due to signal problems, NJ Transit service is experiencing dlays of up to an hour and tweeters are reporting that no one is allowed in the LIRR area of Penn Station.

LIRR is providing limited eastbound service out of Penn Station to Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma only due to signal problems at Penn Station, according to the MTA. Customers traveling to Hempstead, Long Beach, Far Rockaway and West Hempstead are advised to take downtown 2/3 subway service to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn for eastbound LIRR service to those branches.

Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma are the busiest four branches of the LIRR. All other lines are suspended. Commuters are advised to use Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E subway at Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer), Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue), at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street and the 7 Subway at Woodside (61st). Westbound customers can transfer at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal and 2 subway 3 subway service into Penn.

One tweeter had a suggestion for the transit service: "If the #LIRR is gonna keep jerking us around at least #BringBackTheBarCar."

Needless to say, commuters are not happy.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

