LIRR service suspended... again

LIRR westbound service between Penn Station and Jamaica and Woodside is suspended due to a signal problem in one of the East River tunnels. Again.

It's the third day of the work week and the third day of problems at Penn Station. LIRR services have been suspended yet again due to signal problems, NJ Transit service is experiencing dlays of up to an hour and tweeters are reporting that no one is allowed in the LIRR area of Penn Station.

No one allowed in @LIRR area at Penn Station at any entrance, should hear all of the commuters pic.twitter.com/jppOQiusdz — 👩🏻‍🎤 👩🏼‍⚕️ 👊🏻 (@ChelseaRAR) May 10, 2017

LIRR is providing limited eastbound service out of Penn Station to Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma only due to signal problems at Penn Station, according to the MTA. Customers traveling to Hempstead, Long Beach, Far Rockaway and West Hempstead are advised to take downtown 2/3 subway service to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn for eastbound LIRR service to those branches.

Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma are the busiest four branches of the LIRR. All other lines are suspended. Commuters are advised to use Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E subway at Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer), Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue), at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street and the 7 Subway at Woodside (61st). Westbound customers can transfer at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal and 2 subway 3 subway service into Penn.

.@LIRR customers, we are cross honoring tickets at the stations listed below: pic.twitter.com/dxU2pIykVc — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) May 10, 2017

In case you thought you could take the 7 to LIC #nope @lirr @mta pic.twitter.com/TCG3RAVkZw — LIRR Riders United (@LIRRRiderUnion) May 10, 2017

One tweeter had a suggestion for the transit service: "If the #LIRR is gonna keep jerking us around at least #BringBackTheBarCar."

If the #LIRR is gonna keep jerking us around at least #BringBackTheBarCar — LIRR DELAYS (@LIRR_Delays) May 8, 2017

Needless to say, commuters are not happy.

@LIRR Signal problems or broken rail? Train announcement was "broken rail" — Jeff Bloch (@jeff_bloch) May 10, 2017

Another messed up day on the #lirr people are losing their shit today. This has happened too many times and people are freaking. — no (@NoBadWords) May 10, 2017

Why do I pay hundreds of dollars every month for the shitty @LIRR service that's makes me late for everything???? #canigetarefund — Melissa (@guggiee) May 10, 2017

*hears there are LIRR issues* *checks train time app* * train still on time* *gets to penn* *sees theres not one train going to farrock* — LD (@Brandon_who25) May 10, 2017

And now people are getting aggressive. Woman just punched windows on train because people didn't move in (there's no more room) #lirr — Pete Pirone (@PetePirone) May 10, 2017

#LIRR #MTA Sending you my anger management bills this week. You can include that in the imaginary ticket refund we'll see from you too. pic.twitter.com/8dl0LP0dp1 — Matt Wolfe (@MattWolfeOnAir) May 10, 2017

This story is developing. Check back for updates.