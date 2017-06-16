‘Crooked Hillary’ returns as a short-lived exit on Long Island highway

Along with “Killary,” which came into existence over the Benghazi scandal that many held then-Secretary of State Clinton responsible for, “Crooked Hillary” was quickly adopted by her detractors during the contentious campaign leading up to the 2016 presidential election after Trump repeatedly coined it.

You’d think now that we’re six months into Trump’s controversial presidency — and eight months past Election Day — “Crooked Hillary” would be a thing of the past, but it lives on. In fact, Trump referenced “Crooked H” in a tweet, of course, just yesterday.

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Just a few weeks before that, he referenced Crooked Hillary on May 31, tweeting that she’s blaming “everybody but herself” for being a “terrible candidate.”

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

The green traffic sign for Crooked Hill Road was defaced with an “ary” at the end to read “Crooked Hillary,” as spotted by Twitter user @chrisbiv, who shared tweeted a photo of the sign on Wednesday.

On the Sagtikos Parkway 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rrYzxXO8vt — Chris Biv (@ChrisBiv) June 14, 2017

The sign was returned back to its normal Crooked Hill gloary later that day after the vandalism was reported to the Department of Transportation, Newsday reported.

“As soon as we were notified about the graffiti yesterday morning, it was removed,” a DOT spokesman said in a statement, according to the paper. “Defacing public signs is illegal.”