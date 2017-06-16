Home
 
‘Crooked Hillary’ returns as a short-lived exit on Long Island highway

By
Nikki M. Mascali
 Published : June 16, 2017 | Updated : June 16, 2017
The Crooked Hill sign on Long Island's Sagtikos State Parkway was altered to read “Crooked Hillary” earlier this week
The Crooked Hill sign on Long Island's Sagtikos State Parkway was altered to read “Crooked Hillary” earlier this week. (Reuters)
“Crooked Hillary” is one of President Donald Trump’s favorite ways to refer to his Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton. 
 
Along with “Killary,” which came into existence over the Benghazi scandal that many held then-Secretary of State Clinton responsible for, “Crooked Hillary” was quickly adopted by her detractors during the contentious campaign leading up to the 2016 presidential election after Trump repeatedly coined it. 
 
You’d think now that we’re six months into Trump’s controversial presidency — and eight months past Election Day — “Crooked Hillary” would be a thing of the past, but it lives on. In fact, Trump referenced “Crooked H” in a tweet, of course, just yesterday. 
 
Just a few weeks before that, he referenced Crooked Hillary on May 31, tweeting that she’s blaming “everybody but herself” for being a “terrible candidate.”
 
But wait there’s more: For a brief period of time this week, an exit sign on Long Island’s Sagtikos State Parkway was renamed, albeit illegally, in honor of Clinton’s nickname.
 
The green traffic sign for Crooked Hill Road was defaced with an “ary” at the end to read “Crooked Hillary,” as spotted by Twitter user @chrisbiv, who shared tweeted a photo of the sign on Wednesday. 
 
The sign was returned back to its normal Crooked Hill gloary later that day after the vandalism was reported to the Department of Transportation, Newsday reported. 
 
“As soon as we were notified about the graffiti yesterday morning, it was removed,” a DOT spokesman said in a statement, according to the paper. “Defacing public signs is illegal.”
 
 

