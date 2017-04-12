From darkness, magic spawned a New York wizard

Parked on the sidelines of the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, Blackwolf the Dragonmaster shouts at a woman who has let her 10-pound poodle off the leash and is now eyeing the wizard staff as a chew-toy.

“Please retrieve your pooch!” he hollers to her in a thick English accent.

She seems confused at being chastised by a 6-foot man cloaked in a robe and felt hat, with a stuffed dragon perched on his arm. Still, she apologizes and drags the dog off.

For nearly 20 years, Blackwolf has performed around the fountain — he calls it his “stomping grounds” — telling children’s stories and doing magic tricks for the cost of a few “doubloons.” It’s all a fantastical sight, but wouldn’t have happened if the man behind Blackwolf hadn’t found magic in the darkest times of his own life.

Blackwolf’s backstory is complicated and convoluted: He was a wizard to the high king until he was cursed with a poison that eventually led him to be punished by the leader of the multi-verse. He's forced to serve out his time in Lower Manhattan trotting around Central Park, meeting with celebrities for on-camera gags and attending renaissance fairs.

The real story of the man behind Blackwolf, 51-year-old Richard Washington, is strikingly similar to the one he’s made up for his character.

Washington said he had a “wonderful” eleven years in school but then experienced the two worst years of his life after being diagnosed as manic depressive. He became a ward of the state and was forced to take prescribed medications. He was near suicide and needed to find a way out, he said.

“You don’t know what it’s like to be in that situation,” he said, losing his bright English accent to a deeper, slower drawl. “I flushed those pills down the toilet and never looked back.”

Washington turned to his magical muse — Harry Potter — for enjoyment, and wound up creating Blackwolf, the character.

“It was an escape into imagination from a life that was no longer worth living,” he said, pulling at his fake beard, showing a patch of his own facial hair underneath.

A group of tourists interrupt the conversation, then pass by. Blackwolf encourages a few to come close. They continue to stroll -- maybe a few snap photos. It doesn’t faze him.

He looks around and says that he hopes people learn to “never abandon imagination.”