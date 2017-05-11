Man falls on 7 train tracks in Queens

The 7 train was halted after a man fell onto the tracks in Queens at the 40th and Lowery streets station just after 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

“Someone fell on the tracks!” the engineer shouted into his radio after seeing a man fall onto the elevated tracks in Sunnyside. MTA staff promptly responded to the scene.

The man was seen lying facedown on the tracks and apparently unconscious, but was not touching the third rail. He was still alive and was not struck by the train.

The MTA declined to provide further details on the incident as it had just occurred.

The 7 train is currently operating with delays.