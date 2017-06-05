Morning commute plagued by delays across NYC subway system

Many New Yorkers might be having a bad case of the Mondays after this morning’s commute, which saw several subway lines battling signal problems and incidents and massive delays across the board.

The issues come just weeks after the MTA announced a six-point initiative aimed at regaining straphangers’ confidence in the subway system.

Here’s what we know as of 10:33 a.m.:

• 2/3/4/5

Service on some northbound 2 and 3 trains are experiencing delays due to a signal problem at Wall Street. Some 2 trains are running on the 5 line from Nevins Street to 149th Street-Grand Concourse.

Delays on the 2, 3, 4 and 5 are expected.

• 5

Signal problems at Eastchester-Dyre Avenue are causing 5 trains to run with delays in both directions.

• 7

34th Street-bound 7 trains are delayed due to signal problems at Mets-Willets Point

• B/D/F/M/J

A signal problem at West 4th Street-Washington Square Park has caused certain northbound F trains to run on the A line from Jay Street-MetroTech to West 4th Street. Others are running on the G line from Bergen Street to Court Square then on the E line to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.

Some M trains to Forest Hills are terminating at Chambers Street.

Commuters should expect delays on the B, D, F, J and M trains as a result.

• E

After an earlier incident in which a train had a mechanical issue at Jamaica Yard, residual delays are expected on the E line.

The MTA said that personnel are investigating on the scenes of the signal problems and commuters should allow for extra travel time.

In a tweet, the agency reminded New Yorkers that if a train delay made them late for work, school or an appointment, they can obtain a late-train verification via its website.

If subway delays made you late for school, work or appts, request and receive a verification for a train delay here: https://t.co/3cuyQzgXOV — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 5, 2017

Naturally, commuters who have been affected by this morning’s issues are not happy. Take a look:

FIX THE TRAINS!!!!!!! — Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) June 5, 2017

Nobody needs that, everyone knows the MTA is unreliable fuckery. — A Censored Consensus (@JCReynard) June 5, 2017

Laughable! Raise fare, install useless "info" kiosks, offer train delay verifications. This is an obnoxious fake fix @MTA. Fix the trains! — Shauna Pinkett (@myafrochronicle) June 5, 2017

are any trains on time today!? or yesterday? or ever?! — Anna Banana (@fleurdelys10034) June 5, 2017

The MTA did not yet respond to request for comment from Metro. For the most up-to-date info about the subway service, visit MTA.info or @NYCTSubway on Twitter.