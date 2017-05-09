This is the most dangerous school in New York City

While serious crime is down across New York’s five boroughs according to the NYPD’s CompStat database, much of that crime takes place in school zones, a new study found.

The study from home-security website SafeHome.org looked at crime data within a 300- to 2,000-foot radius of public and private education institutions in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. SafeHome compiled its information from U.S. City Open Data Census.

Leading the New York City schools with the most nearby crime in 2016 was Parsons New School for Design, located in Greenwich Village, which had about 2,000 crimes on record in 2016, SafeHome said.

The school, which counts designers Donna Karan and Marc Jacobs and director Joel Schumacher among its alumni, topped three of the study’s four lists sorted by type of crime: assault, robbery or theft, and drugs or alcohol. Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood topped the firearm or weapon crimes list.

Here is the breakdown of the top five in those four areas of crime:

Assault/Total Crimes

1. Parsons — 192

2. PS 179 The School for International Cultures — 184

3. St. Charles Borromeo School — 163

4. East Fordham Academy for the Arts — 159

5. Northside Center Day School — 158

Robbery or Theft/Total Crimes

1. Parsons — 82

2. PS 83 — 56

3. PS 179 The School for International Cultures — 53

4. East Fordham Academy for the Arts — 48

5. PS 192 Jacob H. Schiff — 47

Drugs or Alcohol/Total Crimes

1. Parsons — 152

2. St. Charles Borromeo School — 122

3. Northside Center Day School — 121

4. PS 192 Jacob H. Schiff — 120

5. (tie) PS 79 Horan School & St. Angela Merici School — 111

Firearm or Weapon/Total Crimes

1. Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel — 96

2. Parsons — 89

3. PS 161 Pedro Albizu Campos — 46

4. PS 83 — 41

5. PS 5 Ellen Lurie School — 38