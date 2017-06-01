Mr. Met gives fans the finger, team issues apology

The Mets' beloved mascot, Mr. Met, is in hot water after being caught on video giving fans the middle finger during Wednesday night's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The person playing Mr. Met at the time of the middle-finger incident will not be allowed to wear the costume again, according to the New York Daily News, which added that the moment came on a night that coincided with the 53rd anniversary of Mr. Met’s debut as the Mets’ mascot.

Video of the incident went viral on social media, the Los Angeles Times reported in a related article, and was quickly followed by an apology from the team.

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017

The Mets are scheduled to play again at Citi Field on Thursday afternoon in another matchup against the Brewers.