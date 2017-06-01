Home
 
Mr. Met gives fans the finger, team issues apology

The team has also said that the individual wearing the Mr. Met costume will not do so again.
Jason Nuckolls
 Published : June 01, 2017 | Updated : June 01, 2017

The Mets' beloved mascot, Mr. Met, is in hot water after being caught on video giving fans the middle finger during Wednesday night's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The person playing Mr. Met at the time of the middle-finger incident will not be allowed to wear the costume again, according to the New York Daily News, which added that the moment came on a night that coincided with the 53rd anniversary of Mr. Met’s debut as the Mets’ mascot.

Video of the incident went viral on social media, the Los Angeles Times reported in a related article, and was quickly followed by an apology from the team.

The Mets are scheduled to play again at Citi Field on Thursday afternoon in another matchup against the Brewers. 

