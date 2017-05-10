MTA announces plans to upgrade Astoria's N train

If you ride the N train regularly, then you should reconsider your travel options for the next several weeks.

The MTA has just announced a $12.4 million project that includes upgrades and repairs to Astoria’s N line. The necessary track work will cause the subway line to shut down for eight nonconsecutive weeks between May and September, from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Free shuttle buses will replace N train service between Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard and Queensboro Plaza in both directions.

The MTA has plans to repair tracks and replace switches between Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard and Queensboro Plaza station. Construction crews will replace all the switches, track panels and steel girders along a 730-foot span of elevated track near the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard station.

According to the MTA, replacing the switches will reduce the amount of noise coming from trains traveling along the elevated parts of the Astoria line, which runs through commercial and residential areas.

“We strive to be good neighbors while providing safe and reliable service, which is why we scheduled the closures during the period of light ridership in order to minimize the impact to customers,” said NYCT acting President Darryl Irick. “This work will increase the reliability of service and reduce train noise — two things the community has long asked for from MTA.”

City Councilmember Costa Constantinides called the MTA project “long anticipated.”

"For the entire school community at P.S. 85, this is a sigh of relief," said Constantinides in a statement to the MTA. "Elementary school children should not have to bear the burden of repeated interruptions while engaging in the learning process. Their focus should be directed exclusively toward their work, teachers and peers, not the constant bustle of a rumbling train."

Below is a list of the scheduled work dates. Work that is scheduled on holiday weekends such as Memorial Day and Labor Day is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturdays and continue until Tuesdays at 5 a.m. Plan accordingly.

May 20-22

Memorial Day weekend, May 27-30

June 3-5

Aug. 12-14

Aug. 19-21

Aug. 26-28

Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5

Sept. 9-11