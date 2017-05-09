MTA power outage causes mass subway delays

If your coworker from Brooklyn was late to work this morning, they may have a decent excuse.

A power outage that began at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday at Dekalb Avenue station in Brooklyn caused massive delays and overcrowding, causing New Yorkers to take to social media to vent their rage.

The power was back on as of 9:40 a.m., but the outage had backed up trains considerably, leading to frustrated commuters on overcrowded platforms venting their rage on social media, with one rider comparing riding on the MTA to "Russian roulette."

Anxiety meds don't help when you leave your house two hours early for your exam but a power outage causes all the trains to stop running 💆🏽 — AlienQueen (@lvdispute) May 9, 2017

PSA: The Dekalb station is shut entirely because of a "power outage." PSA #2: the US is a third world country. — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) May 9, 2017

Power outage-Monday

No pwr outage-Tuesday

No pwr outage-Wednesday

Power outage....

It's like I'm play Russian roulette with #mta — Janelle Bentley (@JanBeeTee) May 9, 2017

An MTA spokeswoman said she did not know how much longer delays would last.

The cause is under investigation by the MTA and ConEdison, she said.