MTA power outage causes mass subway delays

Power is back on at Dekalb Avenue, but subway riders are still dealing with delays.

By
Sam Newhouse
 Published : May 09, 2017 | Updated : May 09, 2017
Crowds at the 36th Street D/N/R stop in Brooklyn. (u/the51cents)

If your coworker from Brooklyn was late to work this morning, they may have a decent excuse.

A power outage that began at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday at Dekalb Avenue station in Brooklyn caused massive delays and overcrowding, causing New Yorkers to take to social media to vent their rage.

The power was back on as of 9:40 a.m., but the outage had backed up trains considerably, leading to frustrated commuters on overcrowded platforms venting their rage on social media, with one rider comparing riding on the MTA to "Russian roulette."

36st station right now, power outage​ at DeKalb from nyc

If you live in southern Brooklyn no trains are running to Manhattan currently. from nyc

An MTA spokeswoman said she did not know how much longer delays would last.

The cause is under investigation by the MTA and ConEdison, she said.

