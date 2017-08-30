What to expect from the MTA this Labor Day weekend

Whether you’re heading east or north or staying in the city proper, we've got you covered.

Labor Day weekend is nearly upon us, and the MTA has some good news for New Yorkers looking to make the most of their last “summer Friday” by getting out of the city.

On Friday, Sept. 1, the Long Island Rail Road will add nine additional afternoon trains to Jamaica from Penn Station.

Eight will depart between 1:49 p.m. and 3:48 p.m. to Babylon, Far Rockaway, Huntington and Ronkonkoma, while one extra train to Montauk will depart from Jamaica.

There will be 17 extra Metro-North trains leaving Grand Central Terminal between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday afternoon as well.

The 11 trains that usually leave Grand Central between 5:27 p.m. and 7:28 p.m. will not operate to allow for the extra service on Friday, and three pairs of New Haven Line trains will combine. An additional train will depart Port Jervis at 4:09 p.m. Friday for passengers heading to Hoboken or Manhattan.

On Monday, Sunday service will be in effect on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines, while the Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines will operate on weekend service.

The Staten Island Railway will offer earlier express trains from the St. George Ferry Terminal starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday. One express and one local train will await each ferry until 7:50 p.m.

The SIR will then run on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day.

And what about subways and buses?

If you’re staying in the city this holiday weekend or will rely on the MTA system to get to city beaches, parks and beyond, both buses and subways will operate on Sunday schedules on Labor Day.

The Clark Street Tunnel Closure service plan will be in effect, the agency said, and 2 and 3 train service in Brooklyn will be suspended.

Service on the 4 train will extend to New Lots Avenue to replace the 3 train, while 5 trains will extend to Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College to take place of 2 trains.

Because of the J’Ouvert Parade, which takes place Monday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Brooklyn, 5 trains will skip the Church Avenue station from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and the station will be closed and nearby buses will be rerouted during that time.

Some subway entrances along the route of Brooklyn’s West Indian-American Day Parade on Eastern Parkway may be affected, while buses will be rerouted. The parade will be held from 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Additionally, the Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum stop will be closed and bypassed from noon to 7 p.m.

Certain stairways in the Crown Heights-Utica Avenue 4 train station will be designated for only entrances or exits. There will also be extra 4 train service from 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and 4 and 5 trains will make all local stops in Brooklyn.

For complete information, visit mta.info.

