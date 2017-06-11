NSFW: Body-painted nude models bare it all in Times Square

Hundreds of naked people painted their body with personal slogans and statements in Times Square Friday as part of Body Notes, a mass nude event.

Participants bodies were emblazoned with messages ranging from the DAPL-inspired "Water is life" to the celebratory "Every1 loves Every1' and the more mundane "What did you do today?"

All body types were included in the event on Broadway between 44th and 43rd streets, which culminated in a group photo shoot on the Times Square bleachers.

All photos by Bess Adler.