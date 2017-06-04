NYC increases security after London attacks

Authorities in New York City have ramped up their presence at some of the city’s most visible locations following the deadly terror attacks in London on Saturday night.

“I have directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations across New York, including our airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement quoted by ABC7, which added that counterterrorism officers were placed on patrol in Times Square after the London attacks.

"There are no specific, credible threats to NYC," the NYPD said in a tweet reported by Pix 11. "Go about your Sat. night, NYPD cops are protecting you. Our prayers are with all in London."

Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted that the increased law enforcement visibility should not alarm the city’s residents, according to NBC4, which also quoted a subsequent tweet from the mayor showing solidarity with the people of London. “New York City stands with the people of London. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and the courageous first responders," the mayor wrote.

London’s Metropolitan Police declared the attacks "terrorist incidents,” and Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said the investigation into them would continue even though authorities there believed that all the attackers had been killed, NY1 reported.

"These apparent terrorist attacks are cowardly and senseless acts that go against everything we believe in, and a sad and sobering reminder of the threats we face today," Gov. Cuomo was quoted by NY1.