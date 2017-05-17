Are you ready for the near-record temps expected in New York this week?

New Yorkers will get a taste of summer in the city this week as near-record temperatures are expected to take us into the weekend.

Wednesday’s high will be near 87 with lots of sun, while Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90, the National Weather Service said. Friday will have a high near 86 with a slight chance of thunderstorms that will usher in a low near 57 that night. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with refreshing temps in the mid-60s.

While you should already know to do this, let us give you a friendly reminder to be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you’re out and about during these coming hot days.

Additionally, the NWS has issued an air quality alert that is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for Suffolk, Nassau, Richmond, Kings, Queens, New York, Bronx Westchester and Rockland counties. If you are sensitive to elevated levels of pollutants or have a pre-existing respiratory problem such as asthma or heart disease, you should try to limit strenuous outdoor activity and contact your doctor.

If you’re already dreading the sweat dripping down your back as you traverse down the sidewalks or wait on a sauna-like subway platform praying to get an air-conditioned train car, we have some tips on how to beat the heat these next few days:

• Get thee an AC

The New York metro region can expect a few more 90-plus days than normal this summer, but not as many as we saw last year, Accuweather.com said, so it might be a good time to pop in your AC or break down and get one before prices soar — or your store of choice’s stock depletes. Yes, it may be pricey this time of year for the unit and your electric bill, can you really put a price on comfort?

• Slurp your way to cool

If you have $1.50, BYO Cup Day returns to 7-Eleven on Friday and Saturday. As long as your “cup” of choice is clean (don’t be that person, OK?), watertight and fits within a 10-inch hole on the store’s standee, the possibilities are endless, so get creative. Past vessels have included popcorn tins, fish tanks and even a Darth Vader helmet.

• Booze on a boat

The upcoming sunny days and mild nights might be a good time to not just drink outside but to do so on one of the city’s many waterways, ferries or floating bars.

• Park it

From catching some rays on Central Park's Sheep Meadow and the Long Meadow in Prospect Park to finding some shade in Washington Square Park, it's the perfect time to visit one of the city's more than 1,700 parks — and maybe hop into a fountain or take advantage of a splash pad.

• Beach yourself

While your favorite local beach and its deliciously refreshing breeze is just a train — or ferry ride — away, be warned that water temperatures are still "dangerously low" this time of year, Accuweather.com warned.