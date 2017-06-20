Home
 
Beautiful rainbow appears after severe NYC thunderstorm

Rainbow lovers quickly reached for their cameras to capture the rainbow in NYC.
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : June 20, 2017
A beautiful rainbow appeared in the sky after yesterday's storm. Did you catch it? Credit: Getty Images

Monday’s heavy thunderstorm swept through New York City and caused downpours and extremely strong winds, but after the storm, a beautiful rainbow cheered everyone up.

Rainbow lovers quickly reached for their cameras and smartphones to document the beautiful sight. Some were able to spot the rare double rainbow from their location.

 

Wonderful rainbow today after the storm. Perfect preface to the end of the Pride month and the upcoming parade!

A post shared by Anton Vayvod (@avayvod) on

 

Tonight #chasingrainbows 🌈🌈🌈 #mondays #nycmagic #gotham #sunsetnyc #rainbownyc

A post shared by niNa (@4000mileswest) on

An Instagram user in Sunnyside, Queens, was able to capture the rainbow above a Cellino & Barnes billboard, which quickly makes you want to recite the catchy jingle from their commercial. Perhaps the rainbow is a sign that they will settle their differences and continue to work together.

Beautiful rainbow appears over Cellino & Barnes billboard

 

