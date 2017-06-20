Beautiful rainbow appears after severe NYC thunderstorm

Monday’s heavy thunderstorm swept through New York City and caused downpours and extremely strong winds, but after the storm, a beautiful rainbow cheered everyone up.

Rainbow lovers quickly reached for their cameras and smartphones to document the beautiful sight. Some were able to spot the rare double rainbow from their location.

After the storm, a full & bright #rainbow appears over #NYC skies just at the beginning of Pride Week. 🙌🏽🌈🙏🏽

📷 d_fisch pic.twitter.com/xkt0TRrHTW — Samy Nemir Olivares (@Samynemir) June 20, 2017

Wonderful rainbow today after the storm. Perfect preface to the end of the Pride month and the upcoming parade! A post shared by Anton Vayvod (@avayvod) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

Tonight #chasingrainbows 🌈🌈🌈 #mondays #nycmagic #gotham #sunsetnyc #rainbownyc A post shared by niNa (@4000mileswest) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

An Instagram user in Sunnyside, Queens, was able to capture the rainbow above a Cellino & Barnes billboard, which quickly makes you want to recite the catchy jingle from their commercial. Perhaps the rainbow is a sign that they will settle their differences and continue to work together.

Beautiful rainbow appears over Cellino & Barnes billboard