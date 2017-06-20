Beautiful rainbow appears after severe NYC thunderstorm

Monday’s heavy thunderstorm swept through New York City and caused downpours and extremely strong winds, but after the storm, a beautiful rainbow cheered everyone up.
Rainbow lovers quickly reached for their cameras and smartphones to document the beautiful sight. Some were able to spot the rare double rainbow from their location.
A panoramic of the @NYC rainbow. pic.twitter.com/EkNfJ6BXOI
— Jeremy Settle (@JeremySettle) June 20, 2017
After the storm, a full & bright #rainbow appears over #NYC skies just at the beginning of Pride Week. 🙌🏽🌈🙏🏽
📷 d_fisch pic.twitter.com/xkt0TRrHTW
— Samy Nemir Olivares (@Samynemir) June 20, 2017
#rainbow in city #nyc pic.twitter.com/CMSWouM5Ys
— Arun (@Pahal0071) June 20, 2017
Hard not to think life is beautiful. Shot by @HighlarkPics #rainbow #NYC pic.twitter.com/YiTgKSNolm
— Highlark (@HighlarkMag) June 20, 2017
Purple rain, purple rain. ☔️💗💜 #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/GIfRnvI73r
— Lauren Scala (@LaurenScala4NY) June 20, 2017
An Instagram user in Sunnyside, Queens, was able to capture the rainbow above a Cellino & Barnes billboard, which quickly makes you want to recite the catchy jingle from their commercial. Perhaps the rainbow is a sign that they will settle their differences and continue to work together.