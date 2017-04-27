NYC Weekend street closures: March of Dimes walk, Persian Day Parade and more

This weekend, the city will host several events around the city that will make getting around town difficult for motorists. Make a note of these street closures so they don't mess with your plans.

There will be several cultural events, festivals, parades, and walks throughout the city on Saturday and Sunday.

Highlighted events:

On Sunday, celebrate Persian culture at the Persian Day Parade. The parade will take place in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan from 12 noon to 3 pm. It will begin at 38th Street and will travel down Madison Avenue to 27th Street.

The annual March of Dimes-March for Babies walk will also take place on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The three-mile was created to raise money and awareness for children’s health issues. The walk begins at 65th Street between Broadway and Lexington Avenue down to 26th Street and Lexington.

According to the Department of Transportation and the New York City Police Department, the following streets will be closed for events this weekend:

SATURDAY

Chelsea Visiting Neighbors Festival

Eighth Avenue between 14th and 23rd Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

19th Precinct Community Council Lexington Avenue Festival

Lexington Avenue between 60th Street and 66th Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NYPD Brooklyn North, Run Walk Wheel

The following streets in Brooklyn will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Cadman Park Plaza

Cadman Plaza West between Tillary Street and Hicks Street

Old Fulton Street between Hicks Street and Furman Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Columbus Street between Atlantic Avenue and Kane Street

Kane Street between Columbia Street and Hicks Street

Hicks Street between Kane Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Hicks Street and Court Street

Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and Montague Street

Cadman Plaza West between Montague Street and Middagh Street

Castle Hill League Opening Day Parade

The following streets will be closed in the Bronx from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Castle Hill Avenue (Northside) between Turnbull Avenue and Newbold Avenue

Newbold Avenue between Castle Hill Avenue and Havemeyer Avenue

Havemeyer Avenue between Newbold Avenue and Gleason Avenue

Gleason Avenue between Havemeyer Avenue and Zegera Avenue

SUNDAY

Persian Day Parade

The following streets in Manhattan will be closed on Sunday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.:

38th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Madison Avenue between 38th Street and 27th Street

27th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

26th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue South

March of Dimes – March for Babies

The following streets in Manhattan will be closed on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

65th Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Broadway

65th Street between Broadway and Lexington Avenue (including 65th Street Transverse)

Lexington Avenue between 65th Street and 26th Street

Lexington Avenue between 25th Street and 26th Street

FDNY Holy Name Society Communion Mass and Breakfast

The following streets will be closed in Manhattan from 11 a.m. to 12 noon:

51st Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue