NYC weekend street closures: 9/11 Memorial 5K Run, Tour de Staten Island and more

This weekend, there are several events happening around the city that will cause traffic delays and street closures. Plan ahead and try to avoid driving in these areas. The Car Free Earth Day event, the 9/11 Memorial 5K Run Walk, and the Tour De Staten Island are taking place this weekend.

The Car Free Earth Day, March for Science and two festivals take place Saturday in Manhattan, and streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning as early as 10 a.m.

On Sunday, streets will be closed for the Immigrants Rights March, the 9/11 Memorial 5K Run Walk and Community Day, Falun Gong Rally, and Tour De Staten Island bike race. In addition to street closures for Manhattan events, several streets will be closed in Queens and Staten Island for the Falun Gong Rally and the Tour De Staten Island.

According to the NYPD and Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed this weekend:

SATURDAY

Car Free Earth Day 2017

Broadway between 47th and 17th streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.

Car Free Day 2017

St. Nicholas Avenue between West 181st and 190th street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March for Science

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and 86th Street

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Columbus Circle

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 47th Street

Sikh Cultural Society Parade

The following streets will be closed from Noon to 6 p.m.:

36th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

37th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

38th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Madison Avenue between 38th Street and 23rd Street

27th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Madison Avenue between 26th Street and 24th Street

Chelsea Jewish Center/Actors Temple 6th Avenue Festival

Sixth Avenue between 23rd and 32nd streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the festival.

27th Annual Upper Broadway Spring Festival

Broadway between West 11th Street and 116th Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the east / northbound side,

SUNDAY

911 Memorial 5K Run Walk and Community Day

The following areas will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Pier 36

Hudson River Greenway between Pier 40 and Battery Park Esplanade

Battery Park Esplanade between Hudson River Greenway and Battery Place

Battery Place between Little West Street and Greenwich Street

Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Edgar Street

Edgar Street between Trinity Place and Greenwich Street

Greenwich Street between Edgar Street and Rector Street

Greenwich Street between Rector Street and Liberty Street

Liberty Street between Greenwich Street and Trinity Place

Immigrant Rights March

St. Nicholas Avenue between 141st and 191st streets will be closed from 3 to 7 p.m. for the march.

26th Annual West Side Spring Festival

Broadway between West 96th and 106th streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the east/northbound side.

Falun Gong Rally

The following streets will be closed from 12 to 3 p.m in Queens:

40th Road between Main Street and Prince Street

Main Street between 40th Road and Sanford Avenue

Sanford Avenue between Main Street and Kissena Boulevard

Kissena Boulevard between Sanford Avenue and Main Street

Tour De Staten Island

About 2,000 cyclists are expected to pedal through Staten Island in the noncompetitive bike ride. Both the 35-mile route and the 50-mile route will give cyclists the opportunity to see just about every part of Staten Island. Several streets will be closed for the bike ride from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m The complete list of street closures for the Tour De Staten Island bike ride can be found on the New York Department of Transportation website.

For more information, visit: https://biketours.transalt.org/statenisland