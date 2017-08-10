Suspected police shooter found dead; Apparent self-inflicted wounds

The shooter was found dead in the bedroom after emergency personnel gained entry into the home.

An NYPD officer was shot in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn Thursday. (File)

Update, Aug 10, 7:36 p.m.: At the press conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the "great attitude" of the wounded 30-year-old officer saying the officer has "a lot of spirit and a lot of energy." His partner was worried about him, but the mayor said they spoke to him as well.

"This young man was definitely saved by his vest. It made all the difference," de Blasio said before Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill showed the vest to the media.

The wounded officer has been on the force for nearly 2 years.

During the conference, O'Neill said the team gained entry into the home and the 29-year-old suspect was found dead from apparently self-inflicted wounds. Two guns were also found near the body.

Update, Aug. 10, 7:29 p.m.:

Watch as @NYCMayor & @NYPDONeill update New Yorkers on the officer shot in Brooklyn https://t.co/YTm3MEjVOh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 10, 2017

Update, Aug. 10, 7:11 p.m.: The wounded NYPD officer is expected to survive. He was shot several times in his bullet-resistant vest and one bullet hit his forearm. The suspect has still not been arrested. According to ABC7, the man is emotionally disturbed and has a rifle, often called a "long gun" by police.

Police Commissioner James P O'Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio are expected to hold a press conference at Jamaica Hospital shortly.

Update, Aug. 10, 6 p.m.: The wounded officer is a male, not a female officer, as previously reported. A man is believed to be barricaded in the house. Neighbors told ABC7 they know the man and he is someone who is "stable."

Original article:

An NYPD officer was shot just before 5 p.m. in Brooklyn, according to police. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Chestnut Street and Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills.

A police source told PIX11 that a female officer was shot several times in the chest and once in the arm.

NBC4 reported that the bullet that struck the officer's arm ricocheted off her bulletproof vest and that the unidentified shoot is barricaded in a nearby apartment building with a rifle.

When reached by Metro, the NYPD said that the officer had been taken a nearby hospital and there is no further information on her condition.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the shooting, according to a tweet from his office.

Mayor de Blasio was briefed by the NYPD on the officer shot in Brooklyn. — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) August 10, 2017

Kimberly M. Aquilina contributed to this report.