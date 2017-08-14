Parking space brawl in Brooklyn turns into deadly stabbing

A fight over a blocked driveway became violent when two men were stabbed in Brooklyn last night.

Police are hunting for two suspects in an argument over a parking space that turned deadly in Brooklyn yesterday night.

Just before midnight, witnesses say a man’s car had been obstructing the path of a homeowner’s driveway when the homeowner, 29, became enraged and searched for the vehicle’s owner, CBS2 reported. Upon finding him, the brawl began, at which point the homeowner had brought out his brother, Omri Dahan, 23, to join in.

During the chaos, someone pulled a knife, wounding the homeowner’s arm and stabbing Dahan in the chest.

While the 29-year-old is in stable condition, the incident, which occurred on East 73rd Street, now has police searching for two individuals who were last spotted in a grey Volkswagen bearing plates from the city’s Taxi & Limousine Commission, according to CBS2.

The investigation into last night’s events is continuing.