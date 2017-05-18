Pedestrians struck by car in Times Square

One person has died after a car struck several pedestrians in Times Square just before noon on Thursday.

Some 12 people were injured in the accident, CBS2 reported. At least one died, according to Reuters.

The cause of the accident is unknown, but according to CBS2, the driver was in custody, has a history of DWI, and was being tested for signs of intoxication.

On social media, witnesses reported that the car had driven onto the sidewalk and struck random passersby before crashing against a pole.

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc

— FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr

People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8 — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Times Square just went nuts. People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops. People injured. WTF pic.twitter.com/oqQFcr75Uh — Josh Silverman (@Bad_Episode) May 18, 2017