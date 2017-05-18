 
Pedestrians struck by car in Times Square

One is dead and a dozen injured after a car went onto the sidewalk in Times Square.
By
Sam Newhouse
 Published : May 18, 2017 | Updated : May 18, 2017

One person has died after a car struck several pedestrians in Times Square just before noon on Thursday.

Some 12 people were injured in the accident, CBS2 reported. At least one died, according to Reuters. 

The cause of the accident is unknown, but according to CBS2, the driver was in custody, has a history of DWI, and was being tested for signs of intoxication.

On social media, witnesses reported that the car had driven onto the sidewalk and struck random passersby before crashing against a pole.

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc

— FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

