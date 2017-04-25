LIRR service restored, but major delays continue to plague Penn Station

Update, April 25, 7:57 p.m.: LIRR service has been restored with westbound trains resuming and access restrictions to Penn Station have been lifted. Penn Station is the busiest train hub in the United States.

Original article:

The scene is rough at Penn Station on Tuesday evening as LIRR service is suspended due to wire problems in Queens and a stalled Amtrak train.

All westbound LIRR trains into Penn Station are suspended and NJ Transit and Amtrak are all facing significant delays.

An overhead wire problem in the East River tunnel and an Empire Service train that stalled entering Penn Station this morning are to blame for the latest commuter headaches.

This is the scene inside Penn Station following train issues that are causing delays and cancellations - WABC pic.twitter.com/5X2XpVET6o — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 25, 2017

The NYPD is restricting access to Penn Station and only allowing a few people in at a time, although the entrance is not closed.

NYPD is restricting access to Penn at the 34th Street and 7th Avenue entrance due to crowding conditions. — LIRR (@LIRR) April 25, 2017

On Monday, track maintenance caused delays making Tuesday the second day in a row that Penn Station was clogged. Signal problems caused two hour delays in Friday’s evening commute.

Fed up @NJTRANSIT train riders demanding a refund from Amtrak with another evening commute full of delays on deck pic.twitter.com/K5yXGI6vTT — AJ Ross (@AJRossABC7) April 25, 2017

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is launching an investigation into the Con Edison equipment failure that caused Tuesday morning’s rush hour congestion.

"The loss of power due to a Con Edison equipment failure during the morning rush hour caused a cascading effect and impacted the lives of thousands of commuters,” Cuomo said. “Simply put, this was completely unacceptable and I am directing the Department of Public Service and the MTA to conduct an immediate investigation into the Con Edison equipment failure, the cause of the outage and the response to it.

“The New York City subway system is the lifeblood of the city and a critical means of transportation for millions of people, which is why we are making unprecedented capital investments into modernizing the system. The MTA will continue to deploy emergency resources to address the short-term issues, and our investigation will address all aspects of today’s events to get to the bottom of what happened."