City's official PoetweetNYC poetry contest begins today

This one is for the subway writers.

The city’s annual PoetweetNYC Twitter poetry contest, celebrating National Poetry Month, is open for submissions today at 9 a.m. through April 27 at 5 p.m.

Contest winners and their poems, selected by mayoral first lady Chirlane McCray and a panel of four other judges, will appear here in Metro New York on Poem in Your Pocket Day — April 27.

This year, the contest coincides with Immigrant Heritage Week, so poets are encouraged to write in celebration of the city's rich cultural fabric. For regular udates and highlights through the event, follow @NYCulture.

To enter the PoetweetNYC contest, write a poem in a single tweet (no more than 140 characters) and include the hashtage #PoetweetNYC. You may submit more than one entry, although creating multiple Twitter accounts will void each entry and entrant. The rules ask that material not be obscene, defamatory or inappropriate for minors.

Poem in Your Pocket day is a citywide event in which New Yorkers are encouraged to carry a poem in their pockets to share with friends and family. It is part of a month of events throughout the five boroughs to promote literacy and celebrate poetry.