Protests set to greet Paul Ryan’s visit to Harlem charter school

House Speaker Paul Ryan should not expect a warm greeting when he visits a Harlem school Tuesday morning.

Protests over Ryan’s visit — and the Republican health care bill he spearheaded that is now set for a Senate vote — are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. near Success Academy at 34 W. 118th Street, according to DNAinfo.

The protest was organized by the Working Families Party, Metro NY Health Care for All, the Alliance for Quality Education, Strong Economy for All, Make the Road NY and Citizen Action NY.

WFP wrote on its Facebook that the Wisconsin Republican is “fresh off of voting to take away health care from millions of Americans. ... Because Paul has done *so* much for our kids’ education and for the health care of working families, we want to make sure we give him a nice warm welcome.”

More than 1,100 people wrote that they are interested in attending the demonstration, which lines up at 11 a.m. between West 118th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Ryan’s visit to the Harlem Success Academy Charter School was confirmed by building employees, the New York Daily News reported. The school, which shares space with a New York City Department of Education school, is run by Eva Moskowitz, who in February met with President Donald Trump as a potential candidate for Education Secretary. She later told reporters she did not want the position.

The 118th Street Success Academy location was visited by another high-profile Republican in November, when Ivanka Trump, then future first daughter and presidential adviser, stopped by the school.

Last week, the Republican’s revamped American Health Care Act to repeal Obamacare squeaked by in a 217-213 House vote. It is set for a Senate vote that is ultimately not expected to pass, with one Republican senator estimating that the current bill has a less than 20 percent shot of gaining approval.

An analysis by Avalere Health found that the AHCA would cover just 5 percent of Americans who have pre-existing conditions, something more than 2.2 million people have. Among several conditions that would be considered “pre-existing” are diabetes, C-sections, and several forms of cancer.