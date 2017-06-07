Home
 
Screaming woman causes 'stampede' at Upper West Side station

Commuters flooded out of a B train after a woman's screams sparked panic.
Kristin Toussaint
 Published : June 07, 2017
Getty

A woman's screams caused panic and confusion as passengers rushed to leave an Upper West Side train Wednesday morning.

Officials first responded to a call about a stabbing at the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History stop, but that report was determined to be unfounded, according to Gothamist.

The stabbing seemed to be reported amid confusion after an "emotionally disturbed person" began screaming at commuters on a B train atound 8:30 a.m.

"I don't know what happened but the B train had a mass evacuation w/people screaming and stampeding and the police are rushing to the scene," one Twitter user wrote. 

 

 

The woman's cries sent commuters rushing out of the station, though officials said there was no threat. 

“No one was stabbed,” a police source told New York Daily News. “Everyone was panicking because they didn’t know what was going on and started reporting things to 911 even though they didn’t witness anything.”

The MTA confirmed that there was "an incident" at the station, which caused delays on the B and C lines. 

 

 

The woman whose screams sparked the "stampede" was brought to a hospital for psychological examination, according to the Daily News. 

 

