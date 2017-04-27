Shooter arrested in connection with Battery Park vendor feud

Police arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the shooting of a Battery Park vendor and a bystander.

Jason Wright, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, the NYPD said.

Wright, from Brooklyn, and a competing ticket vendor were arguing around 3:10 p.m. on Monday when Wright allegedly shot a gun, grazing the other vendor in the chest and hitting a woman in the left knee.

The wounded vendor, a 40-year-old man, was transported via private vehicle from 2 Washington Street in the Financial District of Manhattan to Long Island College Hospital. An NYPD spokesman said his condition was stable at that time.

The 34-year-old woman was taken by EMS to New York Downtown Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Initially, the NYPD was looking for two individuals, but since Wright’s arrest, police are no longer looking for a second suspect.

An NYPD spokesman said he did not have information on which companies employed the alleged shooter or the victim.