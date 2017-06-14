Man shot outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn

A man was shot near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, NYPD confirmed.

The man was shot in the ankle and transported to New York Methodist Hospital. Police did not release the man’s identity.

A 911 call reporting shots fired came in at 2:12 p.m. and the suspects fled on foot, according to police.

NYPD is looking for two black male suspects in connection with the shooting, according to a public information officer. Police said they would update the media with more information as it becomes available.

The shooting, which happened outside a parking garage for the Brooklyn Nets and Islanders arena on Atlantic Ave. near Flatbush Ave. in downtown Brooklyn, caused a panicked crowed to run cover on a day that has already seen two mass shootings.

Earlier on Wednesday, a gunman dressed in a UPS uniform killed four at UPS facility in San Francisco. And five people were injured in Alexandria, Virginia early this morning when James Hodgkinson open fired on Republican representatives who were practicing for Thursday’s congressional baseball game.

Witnesses to the Barclays Center shooting reported seeing blood on the streets, but no one else appeared to be injured in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Some witnesses took to Twitter to share their experience from the scene.

“Yikes. There was just a shooting at Barclays in Brooklyn. I heard like 6 shots. One guy hit that I saw. Tons of cops,” Twitter user Adrian Chen, a staff writer at the New Yorker, wrote just after the shooting.

MSNBC’s Christopher Hayes was also in the area of the Barclays Center when he said he saw “a bunch of people booking towards” him.

“Gunshots just now outside Barclays Center. People ran. Police just arriving. Unclear if anyone was hit. Everyone I talked to is OK,” he tweeted.

In response, Liz Belsky tweeted, “I'm across the street. Blood on the sidewalk by Victoria's Secret.”

