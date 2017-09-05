SPCA brings 41 dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey to NY, Conn.

The dogs were initially evacuated from Corpus Christi before Harvey devastated much of Texas’ Gulf Coast.

ASPCA transported and relocated 41 shelter dogs from Houston to the ASPCA’s Adoption Center in New York City and the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington. (Provided)

The ASPCA on Monday relocated 41 shelter dogs that were displaced when Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast of Texas more than a week ago.

Half of the pups were dropped off at the ASPCA Adoption Center on the Upper East Side, while the rest traveled on to the Connecticut Human Society in Newington.

The dogs were originally evacuated from Corpus Christi before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas on Aug. 25.

“These dogs have experienced a long journey from Houston to the Big Apple,” Jorge Ortega, senior director of the ASPCA Adoption, said. “We want to make sure we give these dogs some time to settle in, but I’m confident that they will quickly find homes once they’re ready to be adopted.”

At least 63 people have died since Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Aug. 25, bringing with more than 51 inches of rain, the most ever recorded in the U.S.

The previous record of 48 inches also occurred in Texas when tropical cyclone Amelia struck Medina in 1978.

Recovery from the storm could cost as much as $180 billion, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

For more info on the dogs, visit ASPCA.org.

