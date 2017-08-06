Staten Island counselor cuffed at school over assault allegations

A summer program counselor at Staten Island's PS 861 was arrested after being accused of hitting an epileptic boy.

PS 861, where Robert Busan was arrested Friday for allegedly hitting an epileptic child. (Photo via Google Maps)

A counselor left a Staten Island school in handcuffs on Friday after allegedly assaulting an epileptic child, the New York Daily News reported.

Robert Busan, 64, was working in Graniteville’s PS 861 at a summer program when he was accused of hitting the boy, 10, then placing his hands over his nose and mouth in an attempt to silence him. Police arrested Busan at 2:15 p.m., who consequently lost all privileges to work in the city’s schools, the Department of Education reported Saturday.

Despite the fact that these remain accusations, the DOE isn’t taking any chances. “These allegations are deeply troubling, and this individual is no longer eligible to work in Department of Education schools,” said department spokesperson Michael Aciman to the Daily News.

However, one parent who was not named in the Daily News report denied the story altogether, claiming Busan was “a great teacher” and that her son said the boy was slapped playfully rather than in a rough manner.