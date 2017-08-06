'Summer of Hell' heats up with yet another track fire

Tensions are continuing to heat up as straphangers endure what they hope will be the last month of the "Summer of Hell," but it’s not over yet.

Yet another track fire delayed service Saturday after breaking out at the Astor Place stop, the New York Post reported.

According to the FDNY, the flames were reported around 2:30 p.m., and service was back on track about an hour later with no injuries.

While the incident was resolved fairly quickly, commuters were enraged to be delayed by one of a series of subway complications reported throughout the summer.

“It’s never a dull moment with the MTA. Do accidents happen? Yes, but how many delays are we going to experience before everything runs smoothly?” said one Upper East Side woman, 57-year-old Glenn Mazzarola, to the Post.