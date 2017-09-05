'Summer of Hell' over as first day of renewed service begins

After two months of service interruptions and suspensions brought on by emergency repair work, things were back on track as of Tuesday morning.

Penn Station’s ‘Summer of Hell’ is finally over.

After two months of service interruptions and suspensions brought on by emergency repair work, things were back on track as of Tuesday morning.

While commuters dreaded the repairs, believing they’d only add to the seemingly endless list of the city’s transit troubles, it turns out that the summer may have been a little overhyped.

On day one, commuters were surprised at the organization and timeliness of the train schedules as a relatively thin crowd of riders moved through the station with ease. Some were still skeptical, anticipating the headaches would be on their way after the first day went smoothly. To their shock, the eight weeks went by easily, all things considered.

Some commuters were forced to reroute their trips and use alternative forms of transportation, but for the most part, they say they made it work.

“Riding the ferry was great for my mental health and the crew was terrific,” said 54-year-old Kimberly Mullaney of Maplewood, New Jersey to the New York Times. “Fellow rerouted riders nicknamed the passengers and crew the Hoboken Yacht Club. Turns out I’m a proud member!”

The service changes impacted major lines on the Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak. While commutes will simplify this week for many riders, repairs will now be tested as tracks reopen.