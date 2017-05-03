 
Suspect shouted anti-Muslim slurs at woman, police say

NYPD released surveillance images of a woman behind the alleged hate crime in the Bronx.

By
Sam Newhouse
 Published : May 03, 2017
Police are saying this woman shouted anti-Muslim remarks at a woman in Muslim garb on April 28 in the Bronx. (NYPD)

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly shouted anti-Muslim remarks at a woman wearing Islamic Garb.

The incident occurred April 28 in the Bronx at 12:45 p.m., when the victim was walking near Unionport Road and East Tremont Avenue.

“She was approached by the individual who shouted anti-Muslim remarks at her,” a police report said. “The victim was wearing traditional Muslim clothing during the time of the incident.”

The suspect was described as a white female in her 50s, last seen wearing a black jacket with a pink stripe, khaki pants and carrying a purple handbag.

Tipsters: call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA.

 

