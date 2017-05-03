Suspect threatened to 'kill' Muslims, police say

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly shouted anti-Muslim remarks at a Muslim woman in the Bronx wearing traditional Muslim garb.

“I’ll kill you Muslims,” the woman allegedly shouted, according to DNAInfo. "Get out of the country."

The incident occurred April 28 in the Bronx at 12:45 p.m., when the victim was walking near Unionport Road and East Tremont Avenue.

“She was approached by the individual who shouted anti-Muslim remarks at her,” a police report said. “The victim was wearing traditional Muslim clothing during the time of the incident.”

The suspect was described as a white female in her 50s, last seen wearing a black jacket with a pink stripe, khaki pants and carrying a purple handbag.

Tipsters: call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA.