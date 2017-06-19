Threesome in Brooklyn leaves one man dead

A threesome in Brooklyn went horribly wrong leaving one man dead on Monday.

Police found the 20-year-old man in the first-floor hallway of a building at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue at around 4 a.m., according to police.

He was beaten with baseball bats and stabbed in the chest and back after one of the ménage a trois participants started to film the encounter, upsetting the woman involved.

The man was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital about 20 minutes later. His identity was not immediately released.

"It's something out of a horror movie," 37-year-old neighbor Carol Petersen told the New York Daily News.

"It's horrible. It's a nightmare,” she said.

The resident of the Park Slope apartment where the tryst occurred, a 21-year-old man, drove the woman to her home in Staten Island while the 20-year-old man was left alone.

The woman contacted her boyfriend, who was not involved in the threesome, alleging she had been raped, a neighbor told the Daily News.

The dead man’s girlfriend, not involved in the sexcapade, received a message on Instagram, “your boyfriend f—ed up and will be taken care of,” sources told the New York Post.

Sources told the Daily News that the police did not find any evidence of nonconsensual sex.

The 21-year-old man was leaving the apartment when surveillance footage shows three men chasing him. The victim, unable to flee the building, knocked on an apartment door before he collapsed.

A woman opened the door where the victim left a bloody handprint.

“He fell into her house, she opened the door ... he was apologizing, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry,’” a relative of the woman told the Daily News. “He says, 'They hit me in the head, they hit my head with a bat.' She said there was so much blood just gushing out of him.”

She added that the man asked her to not to call 911.

“He went to stand up, I don't know if he was gonna try and leave or what, [and] collapsed on the floor,” the woman said. “She said his whole body started jerking and then [the police] came, he barely had a pulse.”

Police questioned the 21-year-old man, but he is not a suspect, the Post reported.