Richard Rojas, driver in Times Square crash: What we know so far

The man who drove a car for three blocks on the sidewalk in Times Square has been identified as Richard Rojas, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference on Thursday.

Witnesses said the motorist was driving against traffic before his burgundy Honda sedan mounted the sidewalk and struck pedestrians. The car hit a pole and came to rest at 45th Street and Broadway before police took the driver away.

An 18-year-old died during the incident and 22 others are hospitalized.

Here is what you need to know about the driver, Richard Rojas:

1. Rojas is a military veteran.

“The perpetrator is in custody, he’s a United States citizen and former member of the armed forces with the United States Navy,” de Blasio said.

2. Rojas has a criminal history.

Officials said Rojas has two prior arrests for DWI and was last arrested in May for menacing. He attempted to flee the scene, but was nabbed by NYPD.

Video of suspect in Times Square incident being arrested. pic.twitter.com/obgHGGs7Td — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 18, 2017

3. His blood is being tested for alcohol.

A official told The New York Times that Rojas appeared to be either drunk or under the influence of drugs.

4. Rojas is not believed to be a terrorist.

Officials stressed there is no indication of terrorism, but did not disclose what Rojas said to them when he was apprehended.

The New York Fire Department referred to the incident on Twitter as a “motor vehicle accident in Times Square.” Authorities said this is most likely a drunk driving incident.

Annie Donahey, 24, told the Times: “[The Honda] was going at a fast rate of speed and to me it looked like it was trying to hit as many people as possible. People were trying to jump out of the way.”

Here's what we know from the Times Square incident that left 1 woman dead, more than a dozen injured: https://t.co/iFZgC1TdIt pic.twitter.com/Hzp5xWF205 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2017

Initial reports of the incident revived memories of July last year when a man driving a truck killed at least 84 people, 10 of them children, and injured 202 in the French city of Nice. Islamic State claimed responsibility.

On March 22, five people were killed in London and about 40 injured after a car hit pedestrians and a suspected Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman near Britain's parliament.

5. Rojas lives in the Bronx.

Officials said Rojas is an American citizen who lives in the Bronx, a borough of New York City.

Richard Rojas, the guy that drove his car into pedestrians in Times Square. What kinda drugs is this guy on? pic.twitter.com/4qXrbVPGVH — Uncle Chang (@UncleChangNYC) May 18, 2017

Reuters contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for more.