Apple puts creation and education on display at stores across globe with launch of ‘Today at Apple’

The Apple Store isn’t just a place to check out, purchase or service the company’s extensive line of products. It’s now an educational hub where you can learn everything from coding to photography, sit in on intimate musical performances and more thanks to “Today at Apple.”

Launching this month at all 495 Apple Stores across the globe, the free and daily “Today at Apple” sessions will be centered on attendees of all ages and skill levels training on and using Apple products as they learn from what Apple is calling “Creative Pros” from multiple industries. Overall, Apple will host 4,000 worldwide sessions every day.

“We’re creating a modern-day town square, where everyone is welcome in a space where the best of Apple comes together to connect with one another, discover a new passion, or take their skill to the next level,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, said in a statement last month. “We think it will be a fun and enlightening experience for everyone who joins.”

Some of the “Today at Apple” sessions will include:

• Teacher Tuesday, designed to help educators learn how to integrate technology in the classrooms

• Kids Hour, which ranges from teaching children to code with robots to making music

• Business Circuit, which allows small business owners to connect with both local and global entrepreneurs

• Photo Walks every Saturday at every Apple Store across the world, showing participants how to step up their skills and learn tips for shooting and editing

“Today at Apple” will kick off here at Apple Stores here in New York on Saturday with a full slate of events.

For example, Apple Williamsburg will host a Photo Walk on candid portraits with lifestyle photographer Timothy Mulcare, a Music Lab on producing with Grammy-nominated producer Steve Lacy and an exclusive acoustic performance by Christopher Martin. Happenings at Apple SoHo include sketching, drawing and painting on iPads, a Live Art session on positivity through art with Brooklyn-based artist Jeremyville and an exclusive performance by Estelle.

“Today at Apple” events will vary from store to store both here in the city and globally, so be sure to visit apple.com/today to find what’s happening at stores near you.